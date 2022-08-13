Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $1.88 Million Stock Position in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) by 165.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 52,624 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $1,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 776.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KRG shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Compass Point lowered their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust to $25.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kite Realty Group Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Kite Realty Group Trust Trading Up 3.4 %

Kite Realty Group Trust Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:KRG opened at $22.01 on Friday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52-week low of $16.68 and a 52-week high of $23.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 1.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -135.48%.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

(Get Rating)

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.