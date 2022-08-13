Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $1.90 Million Stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,610 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,979,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $197,511,000 after purchasing an additional 139,822 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 154.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,464,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $163,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,218 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,815,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $120,394,000 after purchasing an additional 25,523 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,049,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,608,000 after purchasing an additional 19,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 513,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,069,000 after purchasing an additional 26,687 shares in the last quarter. 64.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $47.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.81 and a 1 year high of $84.83. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of -31.95 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ARWR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.17). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 61.58% and a negative return on equity of 36.05%. The business had revenue of $32.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.83.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in a Phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-C3 for the treatment of complement-mediated disease that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-DUX4 for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase 1b clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.