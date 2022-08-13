Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $1.94 Million Holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,737 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean were worth $1,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 429,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,743,000 after buying an additional 43,700 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC grew its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 423,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,540,000 after purchasing an additional 5,548 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean in the 4th quarter worth $2,373,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 32,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 63,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 4,937 shares during the last quarter. 61.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

Insider Activity

Heritage-Crystal Clean Trading Up 0.7 %

In related news, CEO Brian Recatto acquired 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,050,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 820,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,153,635. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

HCCI stock opened at $35.22 on Friday. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc has a 1-year low of $24.00 and a 1-year high of $36.29. The firm has a market cap of $851.30 million, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.71 and its 200-day moving average is $28.28.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.47. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.00%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

Recommended Stories

