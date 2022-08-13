Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $1.95 Million Holdings in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 525,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 57,996 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $1,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 47,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 2,793 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Genworth Financial by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 73,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 3,792 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Genworth Financial by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 261,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 5,457 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Genworth Financial by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,203,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,876,000 after acquiring an additional 6,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its position in Genworth Financial by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 15,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 6,263 shares during the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Genworth Financial alerts:

Genworth Financial Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE GNW opened at $4.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.97. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $3.29 and a one year high of $4.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at Genworth Financial

Genworth Financial ( NYSE:GNW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.08. Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 10.65%.

In other Genworth Financial news, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,839,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,318,406.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

About Genworth Financial

(Get Rating)

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Enact, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The Enact segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Genworth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genworth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.