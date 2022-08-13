Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $1.95 Million Stake in HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 140,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,401 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in HarborOne Bancorp were worth $1,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in HarborOne Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $1,841,000. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in HarborOne Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 9.2% during the first quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in HarborOne Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Prospector Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 234,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.37% of the company’s stock.

HONE opened at $14.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $738.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.09 and a 200-day moving average of $14.17. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.99 and a 1-year high of $15.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

HarborOne Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HONE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 7.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 12th. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 29.47%.

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, residential mortgages, and consumer loans, including indirect automobile lease loans.

