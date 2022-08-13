Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $2.01 Million Position in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,435 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Elastic were worth $2,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in Elastic by 33.3% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic during the 4th quarter worth about $237,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Elastic by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Elastic by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elastic by 187.9% during the 1st quarter. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.88, for a total value of $455,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,102 shares in the company, valued at $371,833.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.88, for a total value of $455,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,102 shares in the company, valued at $371,833.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 2,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total transaction of $201,908.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 78,924 shares in the company, valued at $5,984,017.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,603 shares of company stock worth $937,184. Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ESTC opened at $83.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of -38.08 and a beta of 1.17. Elastic has a 52 week low of $50.74 and a 52 week high of $189.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.24.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.08). Elastic had a negative return on equity of 39.42% and a negative net margin of 23.64%. The firm had revenue of $239.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

ESTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Elastic from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Elastic from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Elastic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Elastic from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Elastic from $133.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.64.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

