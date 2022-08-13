Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $2.02 Million Position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,047 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 2,825 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources were worth $2,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cannell & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 427,175 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,079,000 after buying an additional 198,975 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 265,705 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $16,221,000 after acquiring an additional 14,548 shares during the period. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT bought a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $9,096,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 148,435 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,060,000 after acquiring an additional 32,581 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $6,050,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.24% of the company’s stock.

AMR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $215.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $182.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $215.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

NYSE AMR opened at $152.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $138.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.26. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.54 and a 1 year high of $186.98.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The energy company reported $30.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $30.80 by ($0.77). Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 33.86% and a return on equity of 172.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.01) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 82.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.392 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.19%.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2021, it operated twenty active mines and eight coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

