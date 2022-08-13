Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) by 46.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,340 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Rambus were worth $1,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMBS. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rambus in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rambus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Rambus in the first quarter worth $65,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Rambus in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rambus during the first quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Rambus alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RMBS shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Rambus in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Rambus from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Rambus from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Rambus in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.20.

Rambus Price Performance

RMBS stock opened at $27.54 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.58. Rambus Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $33.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.14 and a beta of 1.22.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $121.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.20 million. Rambus had a positive return on equity of 18.24% and a negative net margin of 5.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rambus Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Rambus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5, DDR4 and DDR3 memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory and interconnect subsystems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.