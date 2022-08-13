Victory Capital Management Inc. Invests $1.73 Million in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 71,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,729,000.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter worth $858,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 66,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 5,055 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 588.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 895,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,639,000 after purchasing an additional 765,479 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 227,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,994,000 after purchasing an additional 82,202 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 184,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after purchasing an additional 22,573 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.68% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other news, CMO Sharelynn Faye Moore sold 5,831 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $174,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 31,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CMO Sharelynn Faye Moore sold 5,831 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $174,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 31,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 14,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $430,353.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 338,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,156,944.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,091 shares of company stock valued at $987,004 over the last 90 days. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Bloom Energy Stock Performance
Shares of BE opened at $30.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of -19.04 and a beta of 3.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.24. Bloom Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $11.47 and a twelve month high of $37.01.
Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $243.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.30 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 28.46% and a negative return on equity of 738.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Bloom Energy
Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.
