Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tidewater were worth $1,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TDW. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Tidewater in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Tidewater in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Tidewater in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $770,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Tidewater in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $875,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Tidewater by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 96,168 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 20,423 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.
Tidewater Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:TDW opened at $20.58 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $860.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Tidewater Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $28.79.
Insider Transactions at Tidewater
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com lowered Tidewater from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.
Tidewater Profile
Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tidewater (TDW)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Get Rating).
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.