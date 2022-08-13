Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tidewater were worth $1,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TDW. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Tidewater in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Tidewater in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Tidewater in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $770,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Tidewater in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $875,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Tidewater by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 96,168 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 20,423 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TDW opened at $20.58 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $860.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Tidewater Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $28.79.

In other news, COO David E. Darling sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total transaction of $646,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 120,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,111,384.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, COO David E. Darling sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total transaction of $646,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 120,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,111,384.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert Robotti acquired 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.82 per share, with a total value of $1,489,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,101,472 shares in the company, valued at $52,158,535.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Tidewater from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

