Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 11,063 Shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) by 30.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 47,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,063 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $1,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESNT. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Essent Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,089,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,174,000 after buying an additional 25,636 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in Essent Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,512,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,917,000 after buying an additional 14,530 shares during the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Essent Group by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 2,368,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,838,000 after buying an additional 210,461 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Essent Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,960,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,242,000 after buying an additional 13,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Essent Group by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,695,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,199,000 after buying an additional 113,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ESNT. StockNews.com cut Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Essent Group to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Essent Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Essent Group Price Performance

NYSE ESNT opened at $43.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.04 and its 200-day moving average is $41.67. Essent Group Ltd. has a one year low of $35.53 and a one year high of $50.17.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.65. Essent Group had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 85.02%. The company had revenue of $244.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. Essent Group’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Essent Group Ltd. will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

Essent Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.29%.

Insider Activity at Essent Group

In related news, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 2,400 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total value of $100,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,802.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Aditya Dutt sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total transaction of $251,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,514.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total transaction of $100,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,111,802.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

