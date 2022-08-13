Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 14,077 Shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) by 74.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,077 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $1,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in PotlatchDeltic during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in PotlatchDeltic in the first quarter worth $36,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in PotlatchDeltic during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on PotlatchDeltic to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded PotlatchDeltic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on PotlatchDeltic from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PotlatchDeltic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

NASDAQ PCH opened at $49.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 1-year low of $43.37 and a 1-year high of $61.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.72 and a 200-day moving average of $51.35.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $359.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.42 million. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 29.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

