Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 4,976 Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) by 93.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,976 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in WEX were worth $1,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WEX. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in WEX by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in WEX by 2.5% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in WEX by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of WEX by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WEX by 1.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 98.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get WEX alerts:

WEX Stock Performance

NYSE WEX opened at $167.54 on Friday. WEX Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.01 and a 52-week high of $197.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 39.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

WEX ( NYSE:WEX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $598.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.33 million. WEX had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 24.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that WEX Inc. will post 11.81 EPS for the current year.

In other WEX news, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.35, for a total transaction of $129,383.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.35, for a total value of $129,383.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.22, for a total transaction of $134,676.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,162,657.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,465 shares of company stock worth $762,355 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of WEX in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of WEX from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of WEX to $206.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of WEX from $217.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of WEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.73.

WEX Profile

(Get Rating)

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.