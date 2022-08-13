Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) by 39.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,862 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $1,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 7,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Financial increased its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 13,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 52.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Hawaiian Electric Industries

In other news, CFO Gregory C. Hazelton sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $929,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,576 shares in the company, valued at $615,836. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Stock Performance

Hawaiian Electric Industries stock opened at $43.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.30. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.94 and a fifty-two week high of $45.53.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.04). Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 7.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

