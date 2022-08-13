Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) by 86.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,451 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WH. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 31.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $1,722,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 84,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $96.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $99.00 to $85.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays started coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.75.

Insider Transactions at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

In other news, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 30,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.94, for a total value of $2,424,660.14. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 11,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,699.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WH opened at $71.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.52. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.89 and a 52 week high of $93.86. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.48.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Profile

(Get Rating)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited-service hotels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.