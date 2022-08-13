Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,089 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $1,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors grew its position in Cloudflare by 322.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,347,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,244,000 after acquiring an additional 8,661,214 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,274,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,556,000 after buying an additional 81,860 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,945,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,271,000 after buying an additional 2,386,240 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,393,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,623,000 after buying an additional 256,811 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $320,895,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NET stock opened at $77.63 on Friday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.96 and a 1-year high of $221.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.81 and its 200 day moving average is $79.25. The company has a market cap of $25.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.31 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 5.45.

In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total value of $2,863,309.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total value of $2,863,309.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,102,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 217,977 shares of company stock valued at $11,790,803. 15.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NET has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on Cloudflare from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Cloudflare from $60.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Cloudflare to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.76.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

