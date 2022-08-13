Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,531 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,389 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical were worth $1,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,305,743 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,391,000 after purchasing an additional 248,132 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 999,522 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,671,000 after purchasing an additional 39,017 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 842,381 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,736,000 after acquiring an additional 20,634 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 800,118 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,290,000 after acquiring an additional 225,281 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 798,666 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,920,000 after acquiring an additional 42,330 shares during the period.
Collegium Pharmaceutical Stock Down 2.1 %
COLL opened at $18.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $641.57 million, a P/E ratio of -17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.88. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.04 and a 12 month high of $22.89.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have weighed in on COLL shares. StockNews.com cut Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. HC Wainwright cut Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.25.
Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile
Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.
