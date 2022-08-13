Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) by 96.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,050 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 427,729 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $1,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WIX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wix.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,590,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $506,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Wix.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Wix.com by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 53,537 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,448,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Wix.com by 2,955.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 10,640 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Stock Performance

Wix.com stock opened at $77.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 1.34. Wix.com Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $53.12 and a fifty-two week high of $234.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Wix.com ( NASDAQ:WIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The information services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $345.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.33 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 183.98% and a negative net margin of 32.40%. Wix.com’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.01) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Wix.com Ltd. will post -5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WIX shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Wix.com from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut Wix.com from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Wix.com from $170.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.13.

About Wix.com

(Get Rating)

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

