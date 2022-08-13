Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 13,887 Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 76,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,887 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $1,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LBTYK. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the fourth quarter worth $354,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 62,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 23,336 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 10,935 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Institutional investors own 54.11% of the company’s stock.
LBTYK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on Liberty Global from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Liberty Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th.
Shares of NASDAQ:LBTYK opened at $23.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.66. The company has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.13. Liberty Global plc has a 1 year low of $21.23 and a 1 year high of $30.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.
Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Global had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 63.77%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter.
Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.
