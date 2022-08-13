Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 13,887 Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 76,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,887 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $1,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LBTYK. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the fourth quarter worth $354,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 62,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 23,336 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 10,935 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Institutional investors own 54.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LBTYK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on Liberty Global from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Liberty Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty Global

Liberty Global Trading Up 1.3 %

In other Liberty Global news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 8,000 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.53, for a total transaction of $204,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,510 shares in the company, valued at $4,097,820.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.53, for a total transaction of $204,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,510 shares in the company, valued at $4,097,820.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total transaction of $484,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,776,372.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 104,756 shares of company stock valued at $2,481,724 in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBTYK opened at $23.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.66. The company has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.13. Liberty Global plc has a 1 year low of $21.23 and a 1 year high of $30.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Global had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 63.77%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter.

About Liberty Global

(Get Rating)

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

