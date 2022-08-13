Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 47,241 Shares of Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG – Get Rating) by 45.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,567 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 47,241 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vishay Precision Group were worth $1,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 94,634 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after purchasing an additional 59,155 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group in the fourth quarter worth $6,273,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 9,259 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 108,919 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,043,000 after purchasing an additional 34,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group in the first quarter worth $238,000. Institutional investors own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VPG. StockNews.com raised shares of Vishay Precision Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Vishay Precision Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

In other news, Director Wes Cummins purchased 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.34 per share, with a total value of $423,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 280,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,775,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 6.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VPG opened at $35.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.92. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.03 and a 1 year high of $39.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $479.95 million, a P/E ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 1.29.

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialized sensors, weighing solutions, and measurement systems in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Sensors, Weighing Solutions, and Measurement Systems.

