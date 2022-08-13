Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 638 Shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 638 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in International Seaways were worth $1,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INSW. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in International Seaways during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in International Seaways by 697.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 6,013 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in International Seaways during the fourth quarter worth $146,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in International Seaways during the fourth quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of International Seaways by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 18,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 8,498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:INSW opened at $28.48 on Friday. International Seaways, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.05 and a 1 year high of $28.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.46 and a 200-day moving average of $20.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.48 and a beta of 0.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -48.00%.

In other news, CAO James D. Small III sold 19,000 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total value of $444,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,222 shares in the company, valued at $1,104,050.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO James D. Small III sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total value of $444,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,104,050.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO James D. Small III sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $156,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,570.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $645,360. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

INSW has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research upgraded shares of International Seaways from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of International Seaways from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of International Seaways from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of International Seaways in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 83 vessels, which include 12 chartered-in vessels, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

