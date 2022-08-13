Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 7,811 Shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,022 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 7,811 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ducommun were worth $1,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Ducommun by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 110,441 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,165,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Ducommun by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Ducommun by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 305,311 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ducommun by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,287 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Ducommun by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 15,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 3,183 shares in the last quarter. 84.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ducommun alerts:

Ducommun Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE:DCO opened at $49.65 on Friday. Ducommun Incorporated has a 12 month low of $40.00 and a 12 month high of $58.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.40. The firm has a market cap of $599.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ducommun Company Profile

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DCO shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Ducommun from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ducommun from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Ducommun from $72.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

(Get Rating)

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ducommun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ducommun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.