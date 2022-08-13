Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 643,214 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 137,356 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Iteris were worth $1,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Iteris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Iteris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Iteris by 239.3% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 30,860 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Iteris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Iteris by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 152,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 26,735 shares during the period. 55.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on ITI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Iteris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Iteris to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Iteris from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd.

Shares of Iteris stock opened at $3.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.95. Iteris, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.40 and a 12 month high of $6.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.56 million, a P/E ratio of -11.59 and a beta of 1.11.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.08). Iteris had a negative return on equity of 16.07% and a negative net margin of 9.43%. The business had revenue of $34.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.26 million.

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in North America, Europe, South America, and Asia. The company offers smart mobility infrastructure solutions include traveler information systems, transportation performance measurement software, traffic analytics software, transportation operations software, transportation-related data sets, advanced sensing devices, managed services, traffic engineering services, and mobility consulting services.

