Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) by 90.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 323,754 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Celsius were worth $1,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Celsius by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Celsius by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Celsius by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Celsius by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Celsius by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 68,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,122,000 after purchasing an additional 16,774 shares in the last quarter. 45.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Celsius alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CELH shares. B. Riley increased their price target on Celsius from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Celsius from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Maxim Group upgraded Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. UBS Group increased their price target on Celsius from $74.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price objective on Celsius from $113.50 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.88.

Celsius Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CELH opened at $105.16 on Friday. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.31 and a 12 month high of $110.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.68. The company has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 269.64 and a beta of 1.97.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $154.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.74 million. Celsius had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 136.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 5,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total transaction of $382,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 78,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,034,787.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 5,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total transaction of $382,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,034,787.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 13,500 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.94, for a total transaction of $1,349,190.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,314 shares in the company, valued at $7,027,181.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 203,500 shares of company stock valued at $18,158,440. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CELH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.