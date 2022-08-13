Viridian Therapeutics (VRDN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.86) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $0.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.65 million. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,014.24% and a negative return on equity of 360.68%. On average, analysts expect Viridian Therapeutics to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ VRDN opened at $14.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $411.36 million, a PE ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.13. Viridian Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.47 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.30 and a 200-day moving average of $15.29.

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.80.

In related news, insider Jonathan Violin sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $366,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 480,905 shares in the company, valued at $5,867,041. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Viridian Therapeutics by 43.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 5,633 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 89.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 13,256 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $414,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 940,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,391,000 after acquiring an additional 14,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $925,000.

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops treatments for patients suffering from serious diseases. It develops VRDN-001, a humanized monoclonal anti-IGF-1R antibody that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); VRDN-002, an IGF-1R antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial; and VRDN-003, a therapeutic antibody targeting IGF-1R for the treatment of TED.

