Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) by 32.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 103,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,945 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vista Outdoor were worth $3,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VSTO. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 121.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 585,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,956,000 after acquiring an additional 320,310 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 10,857.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 249,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,494,000 after acquiring an additional 247,225 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 538.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 152,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,355,000 after acquiring an additional 128,206 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA grew its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 261.2% during the first quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 159,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,675,000 after buying an additional 114,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 361,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,674,000 after buying an additional 97,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of VSTO stock opened at $31.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.68 and a fifty-two week high of $52.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.58.

In other news, CEO Christopher T. Metz sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total transaction of $5,754,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,467,443.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Christopher T. Metz sold 150,000 shares of Vista Outdoor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total value of $5,754,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,461 shares in the company, valued at $4,467,443.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 10,832 shares of Vista Outdoor stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total transaction of $399,375.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,563,939.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 260,832 shares of company stock valued at $9,918,376. Corporate insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

VSTO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $63.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Vista Outdoor to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $78.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $53.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.86.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories that serves hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

