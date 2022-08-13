Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 110 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,078 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,382 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $17,945,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 224 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,768,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $27,865,000. Finally, Round Table Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,391,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $143.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 128.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.26 and a fifty-two week high of $188.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $187.50 in a report on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, June 17th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $172.50 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.99.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total value of $2,671,422.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,870,622. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $1,650,776.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,151,897.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total value of $2,671,422.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,870,622. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,803 shares of company stock valued at $10,528,337 over the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Articles

