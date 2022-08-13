Vivos Therapeutics (VVOS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS – Get Rating) is set to announce its Q2 earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 million. On average, analysts expect Vivos Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of VVOS opened at $1.33 on Friday. Vivos Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.09 and a 52 week high of $7.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.37 and a 200-day moving average of $1.96.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VVOS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vivos Therapeutics by 4.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 695,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 31,798 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Vivos Therapeutics by 150.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 27,417 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Vivos Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $29,000. 9.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Vivos Therapeutics to $5.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes treatment alternatives for patients with dentofacial abnormalities, obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), and snoring in adults. It offers the Vivos System, a non-invasive, non-surgical, non-pharmaceutical, multi-disciplinary treatment modality for the treatment of dentofacial abnormalities, OSA, and snoring.

