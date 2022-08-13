voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET) Stock Price Down 4.2%

voxeljet AG (NASDAQ:VJET – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.26 and last traded at $5.75. 119,787 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 382% from the average session volume of 24,847 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on shares of voxeljet from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

Get voxeljet alerts:

voxeljet Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.41 million, a PE ratio of -11.98 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

voxeljet ( NASDAQ:VJET Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. voxeljet had a negative return on equity of 9.97% and a negative net margin of 11.80%. The business had revenue of $5.21 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in voxeljet stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of voxeljet AG (NASDAQ:VJET – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,345 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.12% of voxeljet worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.64% of the company’s stock.

About voxeljet

(Get Rating)

voxeljet AG provides three-dimensional (3D) printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It operates in two segments, Systems and Services. The Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells 3D printers.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for voxeljet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for voxeljet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.