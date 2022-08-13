Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) PT Set at €29.00 by Warburg Research

Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC – Get Rating) received a €29.00 ($29.59) price objective from Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 54.42% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €31.00 ($31.63) price target on Wacker Neuson in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €29.00 ($29.59) price target on Wacker Neuson in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €33.00 ($33.67) price target on Wacker Neuson in a research note on Wednesday.

Wacker Neuson Stock Performance

ETR:WAC opened at €18.78 ($19.16) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.00. Wacker Neuson has a 12-month low of €16.15 ($16.48) and a 12-month high of €30.90 ($31.53). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €18.17 and a 200 day moving average price of €19.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.41.

About Wacker Neuson

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

