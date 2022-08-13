WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $12.26, but opened at $12.77. WalkMe shares last traded at $12.52, with a volume of 268 shares.

The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.05. WalkMe had a negative return on equity of 33.65% and a negative net margin of 45.72%. The company had revenue of $59.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.50) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on WalkMe from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on WalkMe from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on WalkMe from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of WalkMe from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of WalkMe from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of WalkMe in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in WalkMe in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in WalkMe by 11.0% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 39,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in WalkMe by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 145,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WalkMe during the first quarter worth $170,000. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.75. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.81 and a beta of -0.45.

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

