Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) PT Lowered to $157.00

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $170.00 to $157.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the entertainment giant’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 29.14% from the stock’s previous close.

DIS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $131.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $211.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 price objective on Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.48.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE:DIS opened at $121.57 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.80. Walt Disney has a 52-week low of $90.23 and a 52-week high of $187.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.33 billion, a PE ratio of 69.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.24.

Insider Activity

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.10. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Walt Disney will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Walt Disney by 2.2% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 512,887 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $48,417,000 after purchasing an additional 11,056 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at $107,626,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 66,984 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,323,000 after acquiring an additional 12,692 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Walt Disney by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 544,783 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $51,428,000 after acquiring an additional 41,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Inv LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 15,531 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

