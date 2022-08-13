Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Sees Large Volume Increase After Analyst Upgrade

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday after StockNews.com upgraded the stock from a sell rating to a hold rating. 263,997 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 10,814,598 shares.The stock last traded at $121.20 and had previously closed at $117.69.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $191.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Walt Disney from $131.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Walt Disney from $211.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut their target price on Walt Disney from $201.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.48.
In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.
The stock has a market cap of $221.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06.
Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.
