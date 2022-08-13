Warburg Research Analysts Give Grenke (ETR:GLJ) a €35.30 Price Target

Grenke (ETR:GLJ – Get Rating) received a €35.30 ($36.02) target price from analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 43.61% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($51.02) target price on Grenke in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €34.00 ($34.69) target price on Grenke in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Get Grenke alerts:

Grenke Stock Down 4.4 %

GLJ opened at €24.58 ($25.08) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion and a PE ratio of 12.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €24.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €25.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 279.11. Grenke has a 52 week low of €20.98 ($21.41) and a 52 week high of €38.66 ($39.45).

Grenke Company Profile

Grenke AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services to small and medium-sized (SME) enterprises in Germany, France, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Leasing, Banking, and Factoring. The company is involved in the leasing activities, such as financing to commercial lessees, leasing, service, protection, and maintenance offerings, as well as disposal of used equipment; and small-ticket leasing of IT products, such as PCs, notebooks, servers, monitors, peripheral equipment, software, telecommunication and copying and medical technology, as well as other IT products.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Grenke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grenke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.