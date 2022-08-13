Warburg Research Analysts Give Grenke (ETR:GLJ) a €35.30 Price Target

Grenke (ETR:GLJ – Get Rating) received a €35.30 ($36.02) target price from analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 43.61% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($51.02) target price on Grenke in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €34.00 ($34.69) target price on Grenke in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.
Grenke Stock Down 4.4 %
GLJ opened at €24.58 ($25.08) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion and a PE ratio of 12.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €24.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €25.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 279.11. Grenke has a 52 week low of €20.98 ($21.41) and a 52 week high of €38.66 ($39.45).
Grenke Company Profile
Grenke AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services to small and medium-sized (SME) enterprises in Germany, France, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Leasing, Banking, and Factoring. The company is involved in the leasing activities, such as financing to commercial lessees, leasing, service, protection, and maintenance offerings, as well as disposal of used equipment; and small-ticket leasing of IT products, such as PCs, notebooks, servers, monitors, peripheral equipment, software, telecommunication and copying and medical technology, as well as other IT products.
