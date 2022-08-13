Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.38.

WMG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Warner Music Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd.

Get Warner Music Group alerts:

Warner Music Group Stock Up 1.1 %

WMG opened at $30.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.13, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.61. Warner Music Group has a twelve month low of $23.74 and a twelve month high of $50.23. The firm has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.51, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.56.

Institutional Trading of Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group ( NASDAQ:WMG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 379.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Warner Music Group will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WMG. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Warner Music Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Warner Music Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in Warner Music Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Warner Music Group by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Warner Music Group by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. 22.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Warner Music Group

(Get Rating)

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.