Wedbush Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT)

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 9th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.53) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.48). The consensus estimate for Cogent Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($2.50) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cogent Biosciences’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.39) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.88) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.69) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.61) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.09) EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Cogent Biosciences from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Cogent Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

Cogent Biosciences stock opened at $14.13 on Friday. Cogent Biosciences has a twelve month low of $3.79 and a twelve month high of $14.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $647.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 2.07.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.06).

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Cogent Biosciences by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Cogent Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Veritable L.P. increased its stake in Cogent Biosciences by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 57,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 7,180 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cogent Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Cogent Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000.

In other Cogent Biosciences news, major shareholder Fairmount Funds Management Llc purchased 1,200,000 shares of Cogent Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.25 per share, with a total value of $9,900,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,472,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,395,023. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to inhibit the KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

