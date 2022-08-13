Wedbush Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Masonite International in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 9th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the company will earn $2.41 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.34. The consensus estimate for Masonite International’s current full-year earnings is $10.16 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Masonite International’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.06 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.94 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.19 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.48 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.18 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.92 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.78 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on DOOR. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Masonite International from $102.00 to $104.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Masonite International from $110.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.25.

Shares of Masonite International stock opened at $93.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 1.72. Masonite International has a 1 year low of $69.41 and a 1 year high of $128.87.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.15. Masonite International had a return on equity of 32.68% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $762.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. Masonite International’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOOR. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Masonite International by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Masonite International in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Masonite International in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masonite International in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masonite International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

