Wedbush Comments on Cathay General Bancorp’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CATY)

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research report issued on Thursday, August 11th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the bank will earn $1.25 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.20. The consensus estimate for Cathay General Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $4.70 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.70 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.37 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.60 EPS.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 40.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CATY. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ CATY opened at $44.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52-week low of $37.37 and a 52-week high of $48.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.66.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CATY. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $1,259,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 43.2% during the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 34,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 10,363 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $264,000. EMC Capital Management increased its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 51.5% during the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 5,834 shares of the bank’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 13.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 3,099 shares during the last quarter. 69.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Dunson K. Cheng sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 99,984 shares in the company, valued at $4,149,336. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Dunson K. Cheng sold 10,000 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $415,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 99,984 shares in the company, valued at $4,149,336. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $207,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243,964 shares in the company, valued at $10,136,704.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $999,080 over the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

