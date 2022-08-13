Wedbush Weighs in on Beam Therapeutics Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Beam Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, August 9th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.20) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($1.10). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Beam Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.26) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Beam Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.29) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.53) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($1.30) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.39) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.52) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.62) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.86) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($7.24) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($8.04) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($6.93) EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Beam Therapeutics from $38.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Beam Therapeutics from $41.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Beam Therapeutics from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Beam Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.50.

BEAM stock opened at $69.08 on Friday. Beam Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $27.77 and a 1 year high of $116.91. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.32 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.08.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02). Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.45% and a negative net margin of 304.21%. The business had revenue of $16.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.23) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 277433.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, insider Fmr Llc sold 20,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $1,229,723.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Fmr Llc sold 20,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $1,229,723.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John M. Evans sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total value of $1,972,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,088,520 shares in the company, valued at $71,570,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cutler Group LP increased its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 825.0% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia.

