Wejo Group (WEJO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Wejo Group (NASDAQ:WEJO – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 15th. Analysts expect Wejo Group to post earnings of ($0.40) per share for the quarter. Wejo Group has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Wejo Group (NASDAQ:WEJO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $0.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. On average, analysts expect Wejo Group to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of WEJO opened at $1.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Wejo Group has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $19.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.66.

Separately, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Wejo Group from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WEJO. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wejo Group in the first quarter worth approximately $2,225,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wejo Group in the first quarter worth approximately $2,081,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wejo Group in the first quarter worth approximately $857,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Wejo Group by 200.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 227,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 151,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Wejo Group during the first quarter worth $350,000. 60.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wejo Group Limited provides software and technology solutions to various market verticals. It offers Wejo Neural Edge, a cloud software and analytics platform that makes accessing and sharing volumes of connected vehicle data. The company provides Wejo Marketplace Data Solutions, which includes its data visualization platform; and Wejo Software and Cloud Solutions.

