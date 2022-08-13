Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Given New $20.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 6.54% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on WEN. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Wendy’s from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $23.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. OTR Global reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.96.

Wendy’s Price Performance

WEN stock opened at $21.40 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.64 and a 200-day moving average of $20.38. Wendy’s has a 12-month low of $15.77 and a 12-month high of $24.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.04. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wendy’s

Wendy’s ( NASDAQ:WEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 9.08%. The firm had revenue of $537.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wendy’s will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WEN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 80,061 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wendy’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,794,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Wendy’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Wendy’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,002,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Wendy’s by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,920 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares during the last quarter. 69.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

