Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) PT Lowered to $21.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential downside of 1.87% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on WEN. BMO Capital Markets cut Wendy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Wendy’s from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Wendy’s from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays cut their target price on Wendy’s from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Wendy’s from $23.00 to $18.50 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.96.

Get Wendy's alerts:

Wendy’s Price Performance

Wendy’s stock opened at $21.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.91. Wendy’s has a 52-week low of $15.77 and a 52-week high of $24.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.04, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wendy’s

Wendy’s ( NASDAQ:WEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $537.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.85 million. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 9.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Wendy’s will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Wendy’s by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 189,828 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,584,000 after acquiring an additional 7,038 shares during the last quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Wendy’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $825,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Wendy’s by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,288,268 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $24,322,000 after acquiring an additional 59,525 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its holdings in Wendy’s by 317.3% in the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 52,679 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 40,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Wendy’s by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 492,735 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,303,000 after purchasing an additional 28,428 shares during the period. 69.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wendy’s

(Get Rating)

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.