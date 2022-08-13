Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a drop of 19.5% from the July 15th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of SBI opened at $8.39 on Friday. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund has a one year low of $7.72 and a one year high of $9.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.13 and a 200 day moving average of $8.40.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a $0.0235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,955,000. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 182.0% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 147,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 94,876 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 19.8% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 413,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,556,000 after buying an additional 68,546 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 75.0% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 65,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 28,268 shares during the period. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund during the fourth quarter worth $190,000.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities that provide income exempt from federal income tax.

