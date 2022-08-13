Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a drop of 19.5% from the July 15th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of SBI opened at $8.39 on Friday. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund has a one year low of $7.72 and a one year high of $9.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.13 and a 200 day moving average of $8.40.
Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a $0.0235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%.
Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Company Profile
Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities that provide income exempt from federal income tax.
