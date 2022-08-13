William Blair Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN)

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Agenus in a report issued on Tuesday, August 9th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.21). The consensus estimate for Agenus’ current full-year earnings is ($0.89) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Agenus’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.71) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.28) EPS.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Agenus from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th.

Agenus Stock Up 11.2 %

Shares of AGEN stock opened at $2.97 on Friday. Agenus has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $6.79. The firm has a market cap of $840.09 million, a PE ratio of 29.70 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.27 and a 200-day moving average of $2.30.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.06. Agenus had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 3.07%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Agenus

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Agenus by 18.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,395,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 216,053 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Agenus by 16.2% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 126,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 17,594 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Agenus by 13.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,475,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,801,000 after purchasing an additional 301,508 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in Agenus by 60.0% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 79,769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 29,912 shares during the period. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its position in Agenus by 17.2% in the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 434,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 63,852 shares during the period. 65.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Agenus

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

