William Blair Comments on Minerva Neurosciences, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:NERV)

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) – William Blair boosted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Minerva Neurosciences in a report released on Tuesday, August 9th. William Blair analyst M. Minter now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($1.88) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($2.08). The consensus estimate for Minerva Neurosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($8.56) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Minerva Neurosciences’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($2.45) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.86) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($1.90) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.47) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.33) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($4.52) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Minerva Neurosciences Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Minerva Neurosciences

Shares of Minerva Neurosciences stock opened at $3.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.52. Minerva Neurosciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.51 and a fifty-two week high of $17.04.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Minerva Neurosciences stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,768,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,202 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 4.14% of Minerva Neurosciences worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 48.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone for the treatment of schizophrenia; and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

