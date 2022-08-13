William Blair Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair raised their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Allogene Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 9th. William Blair analyst R. Prasad now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.60) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.66). The consensus estimate for Allogene Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.59) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Allogene Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.40) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.80) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($3.11) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

Shares of ALLO opened at $17.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.31 and a 200-day moving average of $10.10. Allogene Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.43 and a one year high of $27.86. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 0.56.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.09. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 124,571.27% and a negative return on equity of 34.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share.

In related news, CMO Rafael Amado sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $85,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 546,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,042,301.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Owen N. Witte sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total value of $117,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 233,271 shares in the company, valued at $2,743,266.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Rafael Amado sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $85,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 546,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,042,301.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,500 shares of company stock valued at $271,880. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 78.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,877,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464,603 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 8.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,086,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,557,000 after acquiring an additional 560,279 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 5.2% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,906,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,696,000 after acquiring an additional 244,451 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 26.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,502,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,335,000 after acquiring an additional 945,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 62.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,962,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,944 shares in the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

