William Blair Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI)

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of American Public Education in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 10th. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.27) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.20. The consensus estimate for American Public Education’s current full-year earnings is $0.66 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for American Public Education’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $1.78. American Public Education had a positive return on equity of 2.66% and a negative net margin of 17.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on APEI. Truist Financial lowered their price target on American Public Education from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barrington Research lowered their target price on American Public Education from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. TheStreet cut American Public Education from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut American Public Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

APEI opened at $13.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $245.13 million, a P/E ratio of -2.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.91. American Public Education has a 1-year low of $12.07 and a 1-year high of $28.16.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 5.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Public Education by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 17,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of American Public Education by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American Public Education by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of American Public Education by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 11,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.55% of the company’s stock.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 130 degree programs and 111 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

