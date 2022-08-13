William Blair Weighs in on Lemonade, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:LMND)

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair lifted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Lemonade in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 9th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.35) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($1.50). The consensus estimate for Lemonade’s current full-year earnings is ($5.49) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Lemonade’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.16) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.82) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($4.33) EPS.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by $0.25. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 163.39% and a negative return on equity of 29.43%. The business had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.90) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on LMND. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Lemonade to $14.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $95.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

NYSE LMND opened at $32.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.48 and a 200-day moving average of $22.86. Lemonade has a 52-week low of $15.99 and a 52-week high of $81.68.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Lemonade by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 3,994 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in Lemonade by 230.5% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Lemonade during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,138,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Lemonade by 176.5% during the first quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 113,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after buying an additional 72,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WMG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lemonade by 17.0% during the first quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.52% of the company’s stock.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, car, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

