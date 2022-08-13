WiSA Technologies (WISA) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

WiSA Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

WiSA Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.06). WiSA Technologies had a negative net margin of 208.80% and a negative return on equity of 82.89%. The firm had revenue of $0.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 million. On average, analysts expect WiSA Technologies to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

WiSA Technologies stock opened at $0.77 on Friday. WiSA Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $3.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.95. The company has a market cap of $12.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of -0.01.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WISA shares. Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their price objective on WiSA Technologies to $5.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of WiSA Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

WiSA Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells audio wireless technology for smart devices and next-generation home entertainment systems under the WiSA brand name in the United States, Taiwan, China, Japan, and Korea. It delivers immersive audio experiences for high-definition content, including movies, video, music, sports, gaming/esports, and others.

