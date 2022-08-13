Wise (OTC:WPLCF) Shares Down 0.1%

Shares of Wise plc (OTC:WPLCF – Get Rating) dropped 0.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.31 and last traded at $6.50. Approximately 192,393 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 192% from the average daily volume of 65,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.51.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WPLCF. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Wise from GBX 640 ($7.73) to GBX 410 ($4.95) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Wise from GBX 310 ($3.75) to GBX 320 ($3.87) in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Wise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $365.00.

Wise plc provides cross-border money transfer services for personal and business customers in Europe, the United Kingdom, the Asia-Pacific, North America, and internationally. The company's payments infrastructure comprise various products, including Wise Transfer to send money abroad; Wise Account to meet multi-currency banking needs for people; Wise Business, an account that provides business customers with international banking features; and Wise Platform that allows banks, including credit unions and financial institutions, and enterprise partners to integrate its payments network into their own mobile applications or online banking.

